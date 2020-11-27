BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 278.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 507.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan Sichel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $124,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $625,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HY stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.35 million, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

Separately, Sidoti cut their price target on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

