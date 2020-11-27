Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Holdings Reduced by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,542,008 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,381,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 3,127,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,736,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 746,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,559,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after acquiring an additional 99,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 59,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HLX opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $614.16 million, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 3.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. Analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

