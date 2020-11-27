BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY) by 47.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $41.60 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.07 and a 200 day moving average of $38.69.

