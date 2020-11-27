BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in First Mid Bancshares were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. 34.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

Shares of FMBH stock opened at $31.96 on Friday. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $534.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.14%. As a group, research analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from First Mid Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMBH. Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH).

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.