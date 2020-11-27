Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cambridge Bancorp were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $71.01 on Friday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.20 and a 1 year high of $81.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.49.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.48. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $28,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $84,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CATC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time and demand deposits.

