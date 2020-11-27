BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Stock Holdings in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 81,397 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 584.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,257 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 11.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 902,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 93,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $391,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMTL shares. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $20.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a market cap of $504.45 million, a PE ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.85. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

