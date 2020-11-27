BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Purchases 45,160 Shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 331.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 95,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTL stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.66. Mechel PAO has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.43.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

