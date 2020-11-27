BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $89,000 Stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) by 335.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,283 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 206.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 153,889 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 453.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, Quaker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the second quarter valued at $7,815,000. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

LILA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

LILA opened at $12.14 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John C. Malone sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total transaction of $2,684,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,366,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,096,794.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.36 per share, with a total value of $125,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,265.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $290,400 in the last ninety days. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

