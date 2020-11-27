BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 491.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in ViewRay were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRAY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 38.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ViewRay news, CEO Scott William Drake purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $500,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.75 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ViewRay from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of VRAY opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $2.72. ViewRay, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $568.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 63.41% and a negative net margin of 166.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

