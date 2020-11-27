Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.64.

PAA stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.85. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 2.19.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

