BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 1,868 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Forrester Research were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 309.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 79.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Forrester Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FORR opened at $43.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.73 million, a PE ratio of 66.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.78.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 2.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In other Forrester Research news, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,360.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of Forrester Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at $208,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,754 shares of company stock worth $867,470. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Forrester Research Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

