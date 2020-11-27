BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 5,411 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 549.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sterling Construction by 166.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 342,127 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 213,627 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after buying an additional 139,235 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 437,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 123,950 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Construction from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sterling Construction has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $16.46 on Friday. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.72 and a 12 month high of $17.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $462.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.31.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

Featured Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.