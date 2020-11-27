BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $91,000 Stock Position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 464.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 15.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTBK opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $13.14. The stock has a market cap of $542.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTBK shares. ValuEngine cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

