BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bank First Co. (NYSE:BFC) by 300.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank First were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bank First by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 66,152 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Bank First during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Bank First during the second quarter valued at approximately $917,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank First by 100.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bank First by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BFC stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.07. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $70.01.

Bank First (NYSE:BFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research firms have commented on BFC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

In other Bank First news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,282,626.74.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

