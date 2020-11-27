BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 6,511 Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 356.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RUTH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth about $2,450,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 965,393 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 123,672 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 254.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 153,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,578,000 after purchasing an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter worth $628,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.94 million, a P/E ratio of -268.83 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.92. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RUTH shares. Stephens upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.65.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.