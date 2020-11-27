Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.96

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF (NYSEARCA:GRI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.96 and traded as high as $41.95. Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 4,402 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.67.

Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:GRI)

ALPS ETF Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust offers a number of Funds, each of which has an investment objective, tracks a particular index and utilizes either a replication or representative sampling strategy (the Funds). Each Fund operates as an exchange traded fund (ETF).

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Global Realty Majors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.