Raymond James Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report released on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO)’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$22.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$22.13.

Shares of TSE ERO opened at C$21.99 on Thursday. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of C$8.40 and a twelve month high of C$23.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$18.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a PE ratio of 60.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82.

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$125.67 million for the quarter.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

