Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Berry Global Group in a report released on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.69. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Berry Global Group’s FY2021 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 4.77%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BERY. Citigroup raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.63.

BERY stock opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $57.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Riverpark Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. 96.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers narrow neck blow molded and injection-stretch molded packaging solutions; injection molded and thermoformed pails, jars, and tubs; closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

