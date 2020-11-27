Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) versus Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Financial Comparison

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its share price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

67.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 19.3% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Denali Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics 0 3 9 0 2.75 Acceleron Pharma 1 1 10 1 2.85

Denali Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $48.70, indicating a potential downside of 19.66%. Acceleron Pharma has a consensus target price of $126.92, indicating a potential upside of 11.58%. Given Acceleron Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Acceleron Pharma is more favorable than Denali Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics -968.59% -39.19% -30.71% Acceleron Pharma -157.84% -31.62% -28.11%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Denali Therapeutics and Acceleron Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics $26.68 million 272.47 -$197.61 million ($2.07) -29.29 Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 92.63 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -47.79

Acceleron Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Denali Therapeutics. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Denali Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Denali Therapeutics on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease. It is also developing receptor interacting serine/threonine protein kinase 1 (RIPK1) product candidates, such as DNL747, a selective and brain-penetrant small molecule RIPK1 inhibitor product candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). In addition, the company develops enzyme transport vehicle: iduronate 2-sulfatase, an enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II, a lysosomal storage disorder; antibody transport vehicle (ATV): alpha-synuclein (aSyn) program, a protein that spreads throughout the brain in Parkinson's disease; ATV: triggering receptor expressed in myeloid cells 2, a therapeutic candidate designed to rescue microglial function in Alzheimer's disease; and ATV: Tau, a therapeutic targeting the spreading of Tau. Further, it has various seed programs under the research, discovery, and preclinical stages of development. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company and Genentech, Inc., Sanofi, F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-Und Entwicklungsges M.B.H, F-star Biotechnology Limited, SIRION Biotech GmbH, Genzyme Corporation, Harvard University, the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Centogene, and MedGenome Labs Private Ltd; and a research and option agreement with Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG. to develop antisense therapies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease. In addition, it has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation; and collaboration and license agreement with Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecules designed to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

