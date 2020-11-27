FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) & Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Head to Head Review

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) and Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.8% of FB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.4% of Itaú Unibanco shares are held by institutional investors. 45.2% of FB Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Itaú Unibanco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. FB Financial pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Itaú Unibanco pays out 4.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. FB Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Itaú Unibanco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FB Financial and Itaú Unibanco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FB Financial 1 3 3 0 2.29 Itaú Unibanco 0 2 1 0 2.33

FB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $29.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.01%. Itaú Unibanco has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.11%. Given Itaú Unibanco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Itaú Unibanco is more favorable than FB Financial.

Volatility & Risk

FB Financial has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Itaú Unibanco has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FB Financial and Itaú Unibanco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FB Financial $417.93 million 3.82 $83.81 million $2.83 11.95 Itaú Unibanco $46.91 billion 1.15 $6.87 billion $0.71 7.82

Itaú Unibanco has higher revenue and earnings than FB Financial. Itaú Unibanco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares FB Financial and Itaú Unibanco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FB Financial 7.27% 12.36% 1.43% Itaú Unibanco 10.91% 13.37% 1.08%

Summary

FB Financial beats Itaú Unibanco on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers commercial lending products that include working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, owner-occupied and non-owner-occupied real estate construction loans, real estate term loans, and cash flow loans to small and medium sized businesses; and consumer lending products comprising first and second residential mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as consumer installment loans to purchase cars, boats, and other recreational vehicles. In addition, it provides residential mortgage products and services through its bank branches and mortgage offices located in the southeastern United States; and an Internet delivery channel, as well as third-party mortgage services to smaller community banks and mortgage companies. Further, the company offers investment services, including equities, mutual funds, bonds, tax-exempt municipals, and annuities; and money management consultation and insurance agency, as well as retirement plan advisory services. Additionally, it provides online and mobile banking, direct deposit, wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, remote capture, and cash management services. It operates 58 full-service bank branches and 9 other banking locations throughout Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia; and 19 mortgage offices throughout the southeastern United States. The company was formerly known as First South Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to FB Financial Corporation in March 2016. FB Financial Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Itaú Unibanco

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services. The company also provides property and casualty insurance covering loss, damage, or liabilities for assets or persons, as well as life insurance covering death and personal accidents; and reinsurance products. It serves retail customers, account and non-account holders, individuals and legal entities, high income clients, microenterprises, and companies. The company was formerly known as ItaÃº Unibanco Banco MÃºltiplo S.A. and changed its name to ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. in April 2009. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. operates a subsidiary of IUPAR – ItaÃº Unibanco ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A.

