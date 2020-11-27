Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) will announce $2.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 million. Altimmune reported sales of $580,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 244.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year sales of $7.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.97 million to $8.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $316.90 million, with estimates ranging from $174.00 million to $459.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Altimmune.

ALT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Altimmune from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Altimmune from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Altimmune stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.07 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.33. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $35.10.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focused developing treatments for liver disease, immune modulating therapies, and vaccines. The company develops HepTcell, an immunotherapeutic product candidate that has completed Phase I clinical trial for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine to provide for protection after a single intranasal administration; NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate; and AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine to protect against COVID-19 Its preclinical stage products include ALT-801, a novel peptide-based dual GLP-1/Glucagon receptor agonist for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ALT-702, an investigational tumor immunostimulant for treating cancer.

