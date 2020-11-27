Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) (LON:AGK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 544.29 ($7.11).

AGK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 410 ($5.36) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) stock opened at GBX 571.50 ($7.47) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 486.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 454.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.96. Aggreko Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 285.90 ($3.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 881 ($11.51). The stock has a market cap of $937.94 million and a P/E ratio of -25.47.

In other Aggreko Plc (AGK.L) news, insider Ian Marchant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 593 ($7.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,650 ($38,737.91).

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

