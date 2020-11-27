Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.79 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) will report $169.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Atlantic Union Bankshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.23 million and the highest is $171.70 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares posted sales of $164.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlantic Union Bankshares will report full year sales of $680.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $674.93 million to $689.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $658.34 million, with estimates ranging from $639.73 million to $673.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.22. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.63 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AUB shares. BidaskClub raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $31.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.84. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlantic Union Bankshares (AUB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.