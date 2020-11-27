Analysts Anticipate Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $882.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will announce $882.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $858.40 million to $920.30 million. Avient reported sales of $658.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Avient had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $924.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.93 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Avient from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

AVNT stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

