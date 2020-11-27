$294.55 Million in Sales Expected for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to announce $294.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.04 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $288.32 million. Cboe Global Markets posted sales of $280.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The company had revenue of $292.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.42 million.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $102.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:CBOE opened at $91.81 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $72.01 and a 52 week high of $127.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.52%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. It operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed equities; and offers exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

