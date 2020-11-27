Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $124.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LSTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Landstar System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Landstar System stock opened at $130.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.06. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $139.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.18. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 13,100 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,703,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,556,014.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $2,600,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,034,545.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,602,931 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,986,000 after purchasing an additional 115,328 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 832,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 240,888 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 809,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,914,000 after purchasing an additional 660,854 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 412,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,758,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,922,000.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

