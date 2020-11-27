Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $172.45

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.45 and traded as high as $218.75. Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) shares last traded at $213.11, with a volume of 2,943,407 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 172.45 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 178.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.42.

About Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC.L) (LON:BNC)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander S.A. (BNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.