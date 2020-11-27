Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.60

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and traded as high as $4.23. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 7,785 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.60 and its 200 day moving average is $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,124,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 41,813 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

