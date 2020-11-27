IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.43

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and traded as high as $26.95. IGM Financial shares last traded at $26.91, with a volume of 733 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IGIFF shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on IGM Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IGM Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IGM Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IGM Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.03.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through IG Wealth Management, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.