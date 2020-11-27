Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $63.41

Bank First National Co. (OTCMKTS:BFNC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.41 and traded as high as $68.25. Bank First National shares last traded at $68.25, with a volume of 18,831 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.61.

About Bank First National (OTCMKTS:BFNC)

Bank First Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers loan, deposit, treasury management trust products at each of its banking locations. The company was founded on April 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, WI.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.