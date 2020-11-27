Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $527.31

Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) (LON:SCP) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $527.31 and traded as high as $589.00. Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) shares last traded at $588.00, with a volume of 67,159 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 527.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 467.25. The stock has a market cap of $164.08 million and a PE ratio of 66.07.

Get Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Robert Talbut bought 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.98) per share, with a total value of £7,176.86 ($9,376.61).

Schroder UK Mid Cap Fund plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroder UK Mid Cap (SCP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.