London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.54

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.54 and traded as high as $11.80. London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 3,412 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.38, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

London & Associated Properties PLC (LAS.L) (LON:LAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The company reported GBX (1.28) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

London & Associated Properties is a fully listed property investment company specialising in retail. It owns a portfolio of shopping centres and other retail property currently worth some Â£78m. LAP also invests in joint ventures with institutional co-owners; these have included Oaktree Capital Management, Schroders and Bank of Scotland.

