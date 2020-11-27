Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $747.21

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $747.21 and traded as high as $800.00. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) shares last traded at $800.00, with a volume of 1,027 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 747.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 660.02. The company has a market capitalization of $369.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX 13.20 ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 13.30 ($0.17) by GBX (0.10) ($0.00). Equities analysts predict that Mortgage Advice Bureau will post 1779.999983 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L)’s payout ratio is 65.38%.

In related news, insider David Preece sold 232,092 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 702 ($9.17), for a total transaction of £1,629,285.84 ($2,128,672.38). Also, insider Ben Thompson acquired 40 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 746 ($9.75) per share, for a total transaction of £298.40 ($389.86). Insiders have purchased a total of 668 shares of company stock worth $483,615 in the last three months.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (MAB1.L) (LON:MAB1)

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

