Eros STX Global (NYSE:EROS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.28

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:EROS)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.38. Eros STX Global shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 1,289,822 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $335.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EROS. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 23.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Eros STX Global by 55.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the second quarter worth approximately $6,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Eros STX Global Corp. operates as a content and distribution company. It develops, produces, and distributes Bollywood and Hollywood premium content. The company is headquartered in Burbank, CA.

