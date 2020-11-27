Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.64

Shares of Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) (LON:FCRM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and traded as high as $41.60. Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) shares last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $84.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.07.

Get Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen Gutteridge sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total transaction of £16,000 ($20,904.10). Also, insider Jonathan Turner acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($52,260.26).

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure: Design and Build, and Utility assets: Own and Operate. It designs and builds gas and electricity connections for housing, and industrial and commercial developments; and EV charging, gas, and electricity distribution infrastructures.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Limited (FCRM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.