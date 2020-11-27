CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.21

Shares of CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and traded as high as $0.21. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 19,889 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.21.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. (CAT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.