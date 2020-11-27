China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.50

China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.50 and traded as high as $7.50. China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) shares last traded at $7.50, with a volume of 1,309,714 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 million and a P/E ratio of -0.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.32.

About China New Energy Limited (CNEL.L) (LON:CNEL)

China New Energy Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of bioenergy technology solutions in the People's Republic of China, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Romania, Russia, Canada, Myanmar, and Cambodia. The company offers equipment, procurement, and construction services, as well as value added services.

