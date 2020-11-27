Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.01

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.02. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 313,522 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

About Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU)

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC Inboard Lower Tertiary/Cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.