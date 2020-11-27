NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.68. NanoViricides shares last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 81,851 shares trading hands.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NanoViricides in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in NanoViricides by 60,928.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 107,844 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

About NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. Its products pipeline includes HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis.

