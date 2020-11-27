Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $126.59

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.59 and traded as high as $129.46. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $129.46, with a volume of 15,965 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,684,000 after buying an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 565.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 19,944 shares during the period.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

