Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) (LON:BLP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $21.81

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) (LON:BLP) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.81 and traded as high as $23.73. Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (BLP.L) shares last traded at $20.06, with a volume of 93,178 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 21.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc Company Profile

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in equities, exchange traded funds, equity-related securities, and bonds issued by companies, government, and other types of issuers.

