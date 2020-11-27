ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) (TSE:ACO.Y) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $39.77

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) (TSE:ACO.Y) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.77 and traded as high as $41.50. ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74.

ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing; modular facilities; construction and site support; workforce lodging; facility operations and maintenance; defense operations; and disaster and emergency management services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO Ltd. (ACO.Y.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.