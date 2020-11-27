Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $565.50

Shares of Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) (LON:SLS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $565.50 and traded as high as $612.90. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L) shares last traded at $603.50, with a volume of 153,286 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $530.47 million and a PE ratio of -177.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 565.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 519.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L)’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 0.94%. Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc (SLS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -235.29%.

Standard Life UK Smaller Companies Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

