John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $299.55

Shares of John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) (LON:JLG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.55 and traded as high as $324.60. John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) shares last traded at $310.76, with a volume of 1,633,903 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt reduced their price target on shares of John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 387.80 ($5.07).

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 299.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

In other John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) news, insider Ben Loomes bought 30,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 279 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of £84,411.45 ($110,284.10). Also, insider Philip Keller bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £89,700 ($117,193.62). Insiders purchased 95,994 shares of company stock worth $27,346,587 over the last ninety days.

John Laing Group plc (JLG.L) Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

