Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $199.26

Shares of Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) (LON:WTAN) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.26 and traded as high as $210.00. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) shares last traded at $208.00, with a volume of 1,567,654 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 199.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 186.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a GBX 1.34 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

In other news, insider Rachel Beagles bought 9,474 shares of Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 189 ($2.47) per share, for a total transaction of £17,905.86 ($23,394.12).

Witan Investment Trust (WTAN.L) Company Profile (LON:WTAN)

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

