DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $211.80

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $211.80 and traded as high as $235.50. DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) shares last traded at $226.50, with a volume of 349,009 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 175.08. The stock has a market cap of $459.67 million and a P/E ratio of -7.21.

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) Company Profile (LON:DFS)

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

