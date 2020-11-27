VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Stock Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $57.42

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and traded as high as $60.30. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 20,050 shares.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 71,300.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

