Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $43.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Agilysys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilysys from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. National Securities cut shares of Agilysys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

NASDAQ:AGYS opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. Agilysys has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.31 million, a P/E ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.63.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. Equities analysts expect that Agilysys will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert L. Jr. Jacks sold 1,400 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $44,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,204.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Mak Capital One LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 4,133,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,457 shares in the last quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilysys by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,575,000 after acquiring an additional 528,006 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Agilysys by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 777,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,929 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $4,587,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys in the 2nd quarter worth $3,729,000. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

