Credit Suisse Group Increases The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $23.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Gap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

NYSE GPS opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth about $782,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of The Gap during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

