B. Riley Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Gap in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Gap from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Gap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28. The Gap has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Gap by 322.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,439,503 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,682 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,876,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,591 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,860,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 32,207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 526,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

